Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
HOUZDECOR
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Teak Sandstone Rockface Pixel Stacking, HOUZDECOR HOUZDECOR Modern living room Sandstone Yellow
    Teak Sandstone Rockface Pixel Stacking
    3 D Gold Leafed Mural Mint White Sandstone - Apsaras reaping Gold Corn, HOUZDECOR HOUZDECOR Classic style living room Sandstone White
    3 D Gold Leafed Mural Mint White Sandstone - Apsaras reaping Gold Corn, HOUZDECOR HOUZDECOR Classic style living room Sandstone White
    3 D Gold Leafed Mural Mint White Sandstone - Apsaras reaping Gold Corn
    HOUZDECOR - ELUSIVE COPPER BATH TUB, HOUZDECOR HOUZDECOR BathroomBathtubs & showers
    HOUZDECOR - ELUSIVE COPPER BATH TUB, HOUZDECOR HOUZDECOR BathroomBathtubs & showers
    HOUZDECOR - ELUSIVE COPPER BATH TUB

    HOUZDECOR,houses all our brands under one company and Showroom, which acts like a one stop shop for all your interior and exterior architectural material needs. We also do Interior & Exterior designing, decorating, architectural works, civil works, class I government licensed contractors, metal & wood fabrication, turnkey, building & constructions.
    We are importers and exporters as well as one stop executioners for all the peace of mind.
    We at HOUZDECOR, cater to build & decor with world-class high quality products for a permanent and long-lasting solution backed by a dedicated service & warranty tagged onto every product we supply. We are constantly engaged into testing from time to time and robust R&D to get new versatile products complying to the latest generation trends.
    All HOUZDECOR products illustrate art, beauty and elegance all in one or may we say a true reflection of your tastes, style and imaginations and the most elaborate range of customizations possible. Most of all we keep in mind that our products manufacturing are done under environmental friendly conditions. Most of our products are 100% recyclable or they last for so long that they help in preventing deforestation and pollution free environment.

    Services
    Interior & Exterior Solutions
    Service areas
    • All Interior & Exterior
    • bangalore
    Address
    #1284, CAR Mansion, Marthahalli Nakundi Junction, Old Airport / Varthur Road
    560037 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9731797797 houzdecor.com
      Add SEO element