HOUZDECOR,houses all our brands under one company and Showroom, which acts like a one stop shop for all your interior and exterior architectural material needs. We also do Interior & Exterior designing, decorating, architectural works, civil works, class I government licensed contractors, metal & wood fabrication, turnkey, building & constructions.

We are importers and exporters as well as one stop executioners for all the peace of mind.

We at HOUZDECOR, cater to build & decor with world-class high quality products for a permanent and long-lasting solution backed by a dedicated service & warranty tagged onto every product we supply. We are constantly engaged into testing from time to time and robust R&D to get new versatile products complying to the latest generation trends.

All HOUZDECOR products illustrate art, beauty and elegance all in one or may we say a true reflection of your tastes, style and imaginations and the most elaborate range of customizations possible. Most of all we keep in mind that our products manufacturing are done under environmental friendly conditions. Most of our products are 100% recyclable or they last for so long that they help in preventing deforestation and pollution free environment.