Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Stonzpro T Private Limited
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Bangalore
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Sandstone Mural, Stonzpro T Private Limited Stonzpro T Private Limited
    Sandstone Mural

    StonzPro™ dealing with all types of stone works, i.e., stone stacking, cladding, flooring, artifacts, water falls, water fountains, washbasins, bath tubs, mosaics, cobblestones, pebbles, semi precious etc. under the following categories:

    Services
    • StonzPro™ dealing with all types of stone works
    • i.e.
    • stone stacking
    • cladding
    • Flooring
    • artifacts
    • water falls
    • water fountains
    • washbasins
    • bath tubs
    • mosaics
    • cobblestones
    • pebbles
    • semi precious etc. under the following categories:
    • Show all 14 services
    Service areas
    Stone products and bangalore
    Address
    #7 Anjaneya Complex, Old Airport Road, Near Leela Palace
    560008 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9731797797 stonzpro.com
      Add SEO element