mariyagroup
Architects in Kannur
    Mariya Group is one of the leading Architects in Kerala specialising in Landscaping, Interior Designing & Traditional Architecture. Based in Kannur, Kerala, Mariya group is reputed for itsability to create innovative, aesthetic yet cost-effective design concept for every requirement in any location or topography.

    Interior Designers
    kannur
    15556 Kannur
    India
    +91-9446999111 mariyagroup.com
    ABUDHABI 

    a 2 z Business CentreBehind Lulu Center BuildingSalam Street Abudabi, UAE 

    COCHIN 

    Kittakkeri Appartment Near HDFC ATM Thammanam Pullepadi road Cochin - 682032 

    PALAKKAD

    Yakkara (West) Near Co-op Bank Palakkad PO Palakkad - 678701 

    CALICUT 

    Near Homeo College, Karapramb, Malikadav Road Kozhikode- 673010 

    KANNUR

    Alpha Chambers, Near Sannidhan Tourist Home, Caltex Junction, Kannur - 670002 IRIKKUR Opp. Govt HospitalBus StandIrikkur

    BANGLORE

    No. 128, II C Cross I B main road East of NGEF Kasturi Nagar Bangalore - 560043.

