We take the pleasure of introducing ourselves as a manufacturer & exporter of Home Textiles.

Lumatex India (www.lumatexindia.com) is a professionally managed company headed by our Managing Director, Babita Jain who has 15 years of experience in this line.

We have a vast range of cushion covers, throws, curtains, bed covers, comforters & coordinates to offer.

--- Cushion Covers (Decorative, Printed, Embroidered, Woven, etc.)

--- Curtains (Tab Tops, Ruffle Tapes, Rings, etc.)

--- Table Linen (Table Covers, Placemats, Napkins & Runners, etc.)

--- Bed Linen (Bedspreads, Duvet Covers, Pillows, Throws, etc.)

--- Kitchen Linen (Aprons, Mittens, Pot Holders, etc.)

--- Poufs, Chairpads, Floor Cushion