Lumatex India
Textiles & Upholstery in Delhi
    • We take the pleasure of introducing ourselves as a manufacturer & exporter of Home Textiles.

    Lumatex India (www.lumatexindia.com) is a professionally managed company headed by our Managing Director, Babita Jain who has 15 years of experience in this line.

    We have a vast range of cushion covers, throws, curtains, bed covers, comforters & coordinates to offer. 

    --- Cushion Covers (Decorative, Printed, Embroidered, Woven, etc.)

    --- Curtains (Tab Tops, Ruffle Tapes, Rings, etc.)

    --- Table Linen (Table Covers, Placemats, Napkins & Runners, etc.)

    --- Bed Linen (Bedspreads, Duvet Covers, Pillows, Throws, etc.)

    --- Kitchen Linen (Aprons, Mittens, Pot Holders, etc.)

    --- Poufs, Chairpads, Floor Cushion

    Service areas
    USA, UK, and New Delhi
    Address
    17/31 Shakti Nagar, First Floor
    11007 Delhi
    India
    +91-9711333258 www.lumatexindia.com
