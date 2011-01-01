Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
kavita bhaleraio design studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • SMP ELC . & ENG., kavita bhaleraio design studio kavita bhaleraio design studio
    SMP ELC . & ENG., kavita bhaleraio design studio kavita bhaleraio design studio
    SMP ELC . & ENG., kavita bhaleraio design studio kavita bhaleraio design studio
    +6
    SMP ELC . & ENG.
    Mr. Bharde, kavita bhaleraio design studio kavita bhaleraio design studio
    Mr. Bharde, kavita bhaleraio design studio kavita bhaleraio design studio
    Mr. Bharde, kavita bhaleraio design studio kavita bhaleraio design studio
    Mr. Bharde
    Office of BVQI, kavita bhaleraio design studio kavita bhaleraio design studio Rooms
    Office of BVQI, kavita bhaleraio design studio kavita bhaleraio design studio Rooms
    Office of BVQI, kavita bhaleraio design studio kavita bhaleraio design studio Rooms
    +1
    Office of BVQI

     It is Kavita Bhalerao herself.  It gives me an immense pleasure to introduce

    Kavita Bhalerao's as a one-stop solution for all your creative and interior decorating needs. We would rather like to flaunt ourselves as a creative and execution interior firm.

     Our journey for the past nine years enriches us to understand that it is a mad world all over, and we are mad over creativity.             

    Corporate office, retail shop, schools, individual house, clinics etc. etc. etc. These infinite etc's are the strongest point in our balance sheet . We understand either home or an office is not only the necessicity for an individual but its

     More than that .......its an illusion that is borne to be the best in the circle. And we appreciate you for the same.

    Here is what we aspire to offer. A complete solution to your worries of decorating interiors of your office, home, business space, with close to a decade's expertise.

    Services
    designing and execution
    Service areas
    400057 and MUMBAI
    Address
    B1- Ashok Guruprasad Society,near lakme salon, hanuman road,vile-parle-e
    400057 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9819604768 www.kavitabhalerao.com

    Reviews

    muktabharde
    We are happy and satisfied.
    over 7 years ago
    Project date: June 2011
    Edit
      Add SEO element