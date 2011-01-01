Your browser is out-of-date.

Wings the design studio
Interior Architects in Pune
Reviews (5)
    • Apache High street
    'voyage' restaurant for royal connaught boat club pune.
    'voyage' restaurant for royal connaught boat club pune.
    Carnival Restaurant Koregaon park Pune,India.
    Carnival Restaurant Koregaon park Pune,India.

    Led by dynamic duo of Designer Amit Gandhi and Architect Meena Gandhi,'Wings the design studio' is one of India's leading design studio in the field of Hospitality Interior,Architecture and Retail design. Having won many prestigious design awards 'Wings' is currently engaged invariety of National and International design assignments of Hotel,Restaurants,Pub,Lounge Bars and Retail stores.

    Services
    Architecture, Interior Design, and product design.
    Service areas
    • India and International
    • UK
    • America
    • Africa
    • South Africa
    • australia
    Company awards
    Indian Express Ambience Awards-2002,DSK Artist InConcrete Award 2011, A&i Partals of design 2011, AICA 2011(Space planning),AICA 2011(Aesthetic excellence),AICA 2011(Hotel Interior),AUTODESK Design & Architecture Award 2014.
    Address
    306/1,Gera Garden,Koregaon rd,Near Saint Mira girls college.
    411001 Pune
    India
    +91-9922964901 www.punearchitect.com

      Add SEO element