Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Architects in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Reviews
Projects

    • INSIDE OUT HOUSE, Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Minimalist houses
    INSIDE OUT HOUSE, Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Minimalist style garden
    INSIDE OUT HOUSE, Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Minimalist houses
    +30
    INSIDE OUT HOUSE
    GHOSE HOUSE, Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Modern
    GHOSE HOUSE, Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Modern
    GHOSE HOUSE, Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Modern
    +9
    GHOSE HOUSE
    LATERAL HOUSE, Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Modern
    LATERAL HOUSE, Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Modern
    LATERAL HOUSE, Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Modern
    +10
    LATERAL HOUSE
    FRAGMENT HOUSE, Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Eclectic
    FRAGMENT HOUSE, Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Eclectic
    FRAGMENT HOUSE, Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Eclectic
    +21
    FRAGMENT HOUSE

    GRCA (Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects)is a

    young firm headed by architect Gaurav Roy Choudhury,with experience in architecture, interior design, graphic design, urban design and housing projects, mainly in and around Bangalore.

    GRCA was setup in 2007 by the architect and its  main aim has always been to articulate the various movements that assimilate context, taking the project brief from the “said” to the “unsaid”.

    GRCA strives to absorb all domains of influence and exposure, with the hopes of redefining honest architecture through a process of re-invention and storytelling. Its path lies in the understood, and it's eyes on the unexplored.

    Services
    Architecture, Interior Design, and Graphic Design
    Service areas
    • India
    • bangalore
    • Bangalore, Karnataka, India
    Address
    560084 Bangalore, Karnataka, India
    India
    +91-9886718779 grca.co.in
