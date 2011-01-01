GRCA (Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects)is a

young firm headed by architect Gaurav Roy Choudhury,with experience in architecture, interior design, graphic design, urban design and housing projects, mainly in and around Bangalore.

GRCA was setup in 2007 by the architect and its main aim has always been to articulate the various movements that assimilate context, taking the project brief from the “said” to the “unsaid”.

GRCA strives to absorb all domains of influence and exposure, with the hopes of redefining honest architecture through a process of re-invention and storytelling. Its path lies in the understood, and it's eyes on the unexplored.