DESIGN OLTRE ORIZZONTE
Interior Architects in Bangalore
    Hospitality Projects

    About US   

    Design Oltre Orizzonte creates Fusion of Asian  and Italian Contemporary Design.

    We work to create spaces that are meaningful, sensitive, intelligent, and timeless.

    We address your requirements in such a way that the outcome is sensible, enhancing, aesthetic, and of quality.

    We turn our commonly as constraints, we work around to make advantageous.

    We compose forms and spaces to achieve an inspiring and calming effect – be it in the experience of walking through the space, or in beholding its appearance.

    With sensitivity to surroundings, we create meaningful spaces that enhance productivity, and increase efficiency

    ‘‘DOO philosophy of creating a sense of place: a well-designed and integrated package of fantasy, creature comfort delivered on time and within budget.

    Our ultimate objective is to add value, raise standards and enhance the brand of a project's owner and operator.’’

    Services
    Hospitality Design Hotels Resorts Restaurants Clubs Habitat Architectural Concepts Interior Design Landscape Design Design Consultancy Product Design Furniture Design Turnkey projects
    Address
    37/3 Dasarhalli Main road Kempapura
    560024 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9590194154 www.doointernational.com
