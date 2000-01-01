NAQSHA Design Solutions is a multi-disciplinary Design Consultancy providing Architectural, Interior, Exterior and Graphic design to Domestic, Corporate clients and Public institutions.

Formed in 1996 by the union of Two Brothers S.M.Basha and M.H.Sheriff. Later in 2000 both parted and formed separately.

Our Focus and Experience is in Experiential Design. Experiential Design creates Environment that educate, inspire and entertain.

The Experiential Design process explores emotional responses to physical places.

NAQSHA Design Solutions' Philosophy is to provide innovative, creative and comfortable design solutions to time and budget specifications.

S.M.Basha(Benzy) has more than 24 years experience in the Design industry both in India and Overseas. He specializes in Interior, Exterior and Graphic Design for Corporate Offices, Showrooms, Hospitals, Hotels, Residents ...

He did his Diploma in Civil Engineering and worked in Madras(Chennai) with the team of L&T's E.C.C for their Russian Hotel projects and started his career as an Interior Designer in June 1990.

NAQSHA Design Solutions currently employs Carpenters, Polishers, Painters, Gypsum False Ceiling workers and Electricians.

So, as to meet the full requirements posed by special projects Naqsha contracts additional manpower to reach the targets.

CLIENTS (India): Bajaj Auto Showrooms in Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. Flames Boutiques in Dabagardens and mvp colony, Puja's collection, Rk family store, Finesse Boutique, Gaian solutions, Sampradaya Boutique, Mescos Boutique, DHL, Jet airways, Sahara airways, Hitech Group Bhubaneswar and Vizag, Vijetha Dental care, Classic fashions amalapuram, Emerald Group office, Sree Builders, Andhra Rexine House, Greencity...

OVERSEAS: Taj Hotels in Samarkhand USSR(Russia) and Bukhara(Russia), Angel's Collection Cebu Philippines, The Pearl Qatar Doha Qatar...

CONTACT: 9848576075+9030029786

Email: naqshadesign@gmail.com; benzydesigner@gmail.com