Deepak Mehta Architects was established in 1985;

our Principal Architect Mr. Deepak Mehta after his graduation worked with Ar. Hafeez Contractor as an Associate Architect & has grown steadily over 29 years based out in Mumbai.

Today, we have spread our wings in more than 12 cities of India & overseas at Dubai. Our work focuses on creating unison between people & the built spaces with constant innovation & a continuous process of design appraisal of our own work thus creating more civilized & successful built environment with our architectural design in various sectors from villas, bungalows, residential buildings, urban design, and townships to IT buildings, commercial development, retail & hospitality design.

The firm is the winner of several awards, including the coveted title of one of the ‘Top 10 Architects’ of India. Constant acknowledgement and accolades being received from top publication & media keeps the spirit of our team at its best.

We owe our success to our multidisciplinary team of experienced architects, planners for creating iconic structures which have become architectural landmarks

Constant interaction & exchanging ideas with clients help us live it to their expectation & delivering the best & most innovative design solutions in all terms from best design product for the actual user to optimum commercial returns for our clients.