We at Sterling Rugs believe in happiness!

Happiness that is shared. When every customer we serve feels that he has made a right choice and stays happy with it. No regrets. That’s what keeps us happy!

This doesn’t come easy, though.

Behind it is the underlying philosophy of understanding every customer’s specific dream. And then a holistic and sincere effort to realize that dream. To make it come true. It starts at the beginning. With maintaining stringent measures of quality control in its manufacturing process from using the finest raw materials to giving utmost attention to the minutest details of final processing. The result is rugs woven by master craftsmen getting the finish they deserve. That’s poetic justice.

But this too doesn’t come easy.

At Sterling Rugs, we believe in decorating homes with elegant styles and luxury. We believe in making rugs that are beautiful and distinctive, that will become heirlooms to be loved and cherished.

Our collection of rugs is carefully picked to offer a diverse range of designs and colors as well as a plethora of options in sizes.

From our fine traditional range of Rugs to our more extensive range of contemporary/modern rugs, we are confident you will find the right rug of your choice and ensure that our produce is of the highest standards and holds true to the name ---‘Sterling’.