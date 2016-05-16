Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
EBEESDECOR
Interior Architects in Delhi
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Hostel Dinning Hall, EBEESDECOR EBEESDECOR Asian style dining room Bricks Red
    Hostel Dinning Hall
    Modular Kitchen, EBEESDECOR EBEESDECOR Modern kitchen Plywood White
    Modular Kitchen, EBEESDECOR EBEESDECOR Modern kitchen Plastic Yellow
    Modular Kitchen
    Living Area Wall Decor, EBEESDECOR EBEESDECOR Modern living room Plywood
    Living Area Wall Decor
    Residential Project At Janakpuri, EBEESDECOR EBEESDECOR
    Residential Project At Janakpuri, EBEESDECOR EBEESDECOR
    Residential Project At Janakpuri

    EBEESDECOR has been working more than 50 clients in India. We are considered one of the best Interior Designers Architects, catering to high end projects. We use unique and best material for all our projects reducing over all cost of project by using engineering processes. Our team consist of Architects, Civil Engineers, Mechanical Engineers & Electrical Engineers. We are using some of the latest technique of automation and designing. Automation is a technique used for saving a lot of energy by using smart devices. Also, automation is used to make your houses more safe. We are also using more and more steel structure for making structure more robust. Our carpenters, painters & artists are renowned for their mastery of art.

    We have worked on many private & government buildings.

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • Architecture
    • construction
    • Remodelling
    Service areas
    • residential
    • Shop
    • Shopping Mall
    • Factories
    • villas
    • Commercial
    • delhi
    Address
    1032-1033, Westend Mall, Near Janakpuri West Metro Station, Janakpuri District Centre
    110058 Delhi
    India
    +91-9911140066
      Add SEO element