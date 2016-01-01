Your browser is out-of-date.

KitchenMatters
Kitchen & Bathroom Fittings in Milton Keynes
Reviews (9)
    • Kitchen Matters is Buckinghamshire's home for fitted bespoke kitchens. Located in Milton Keynes, we have a wide range of modern to traditional kitchens which can be tailored to anyone's personal preference. Working close with Leichet and Stoneham kitchens, Kitchen Matters has become to one place for you to get your new kitchen designed. Visit us to get some of our many kitchen ideas.

    Services
    kitchen design kitchen fitting kitchen ideas
    Service areas
    Buckinhamshire Milton Keynes
    Company awards
    Best of Houzz 2016
    Address
    KITCHEN MATTERS 12A DUCKWORTH COURT
    MK6 2RX Milton Keynes
    United Kingdom
    +44-1908233333 www.kitchenmatters.co.uk

    Reviews

    Ishwinder Binning
    Very good design and execution of our new kitchen, highly recommend.
    almost 2 years ago
    Jenny Howard
    An outstanding service and we are delighted with our exceptional kitchen. Amol and his team are brilliant and went over and above to ensure we were completely happy and answer all our questions. Great attention to detail also! Thank you so much!!
    11 months ago
    Liz B
    After moving house and needing another new kitchen, we had no hesitation in going back to Amol at Kitchen Matters. Our new house demanded a complete change in style to our previous kitchen with Kitchen Matters and Amol’s advice re. the layout, kitchen cupboards and worktop choices now fit perfectly with the style of our new house… we love it. So pleased with all the appliances chosen. Amol and Vikki have a great depth of knowledge of all products and were very helpful and patient when choosing! The installation as last time was flawless. Plasterers, fitters, electricians, plumbers were all very professional, on time and kept to a strict schedule… some we had met before, so very experienced too. We would have no hesitation in recommending Kitchen Matters and would use them again but don’t plan on moving again anytime soon!
    12 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
