Fine Living Constructions Pvt Ltd
Architects in Nungambakkam
    • Architectural Projects, Fine Living Constructions Pvt Ltd Fine Living Constructions Pvt Ltd Modern houses
    Architectural Projects

    Fine Living Residential Construction
    We are committed to provide good quality homes and amenities to the clients at affordable costs. We cater to the varying housing needs of the clientele incorporating the competing requirements of privacy and independence on the one hand and security, interdependence and community support on the other. 

    • apartments  

    • apartment complexes and residential colonies 

    • independent sub-urban houses 

    Fine Living Commercial Construction 

    Our approach to building temples and temple complexes uniquely blend the traditional vaastu and sthapathya principles with the idioms of modern construction management. 

    We have an integrated approach to temple construction and its management. Our services encompass the construction of sanctum-sanctorums, vimanams, rajagopurams, mandapams, temple pond, flooring, compound walls, storm water drains, utilities and other amenities.

    Service areas
    Nungambakkam
    Address
    43/22, Josier Street, Nungambakkam
    600034 Nungambakkam
    India
    +91-4439127803 fineliving.co.in
