Fine Living Residential Construction

We are committed to provide good quality homes and amenities to the clients at affordable costs. We cater to the varying housing needs of the clientele incorporating the competing requirements of privacy and independence on the one hand and security, interdependence and community support on the other.

• apartments

• apartment complexes and residential colonies

• independent sub-urban houses

Fine Living Commercial Construction

Our approach to building temples and temple complexes uniquely blend the traditional vaastu and sthapathya principles with the idioms of modern construction management.

We have an integrated approach to temple construction and its management. Our services encompass the construction of sanctum-sanctorums, vimanams, rajagopurams, mandapams, temple pond, flooring, compound walls, storm water drains, utilities and other amenities.