Vintage Design
Furniture & Accessories in Jodhpur
Reviews
    Antique Reproductions

    Manish Khatri founded ‘Vintage Design’, based in Furniture
    Hub city Jodhpur, INDIA. Our primary business is to supply overseas wholesalers, architects, interior designers and residential clients with all forms and styles of hand-made furniture, cabinetry or architectural woodwork.

    Consisting of a team of roughly 24 people, Vintage Design has built an unequaled reputation for excellence. The company is known for its hand-made product range includes hardwood furniture, Industrial furniture, antique reproduction, gifts & decoration items.

    Service areas
    Jodhpur
    Address
    E-19A, M.I.A. Basni Phase-2
    342005 Jodhpur
    India
    +91-919829421600 www.vinfur.com

    VINTAGE DESIGN
