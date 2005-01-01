Your browser is out-of-date.

Sanskriti Architects
Architects in Kochi
Reviews (7)
    Residence at Kerala

    Sanskriti Architects, an Architecture & Interior designing firm based in Tripunithura, Cochin, India was established by Ar. Sujith K Natesh in 2005.

    We believe that architecture is the last point of realization of all artistic efforts and to create a work of architecture means to construct an ambience and to establish a way of life.

    Sanskriti’s services are divided into three functional catogories : Learn , create and construct.

    Our clients are the visionaries and welearn their needs thru right questions to give them the best solutions.
    Each particular project creates a kind of opportunity given its time, its context and its client.

    Our core purpose is to create a good experience of Architecture through our client’s vision.
    We believe that a sophisticated integration of sustainable design measures in day lighing, sunshading & energy conservation.

    Services
    Architecture and Interior Design
    Service areas
    Kochi
    Company awards
    •  IIA Designer Young Architect award 2015—Commendation , for residence interior.
    • IIA Designer Young Architect award 2012
    Address
    79B, Gitanjali, Eroor, Tripunithura
    682306 Kochi
    India
    +91-9495959889 www.sanskritiarchitects.in

    Reviews

    Eldhose Cherian
    Very excellent in aesthetic design's
    over 1 year ago
    D K
    Better Architectures are there
    9 months ago
    Amit Chhabani
    No words to express his talent... Just one line " A Man Full Of Talent"
    over 1 year ago
