Sanskriti Architects, an Architecture & Interior designing firm based in Tripunithura, Cochin, India was established by Ar. Sujith K Natesh in 2005.

We believe that architecture is the last point of realization of all artistic efforts and to create a work of architecture means to construct an ambience and to establish a way of life.

Sanskriti’s services are divided into three functional catogories : Learn , create and construct.

Our clients are the visionaries and welearn their needs thru right questions to give them the best solutions.

Each particular project creates a kind of opportunity given its time, its context and its client.

Our core purpose is to create a good experience of Architecture through our client’s vision.

We believe that a sophisticated integration of sustainable design measures in day lighing, sunshading & energy conservation.