Sanskriti Architects, an Architecture & Interior designing firm based in Tripunithura, Cochin, India was established by Ar. Sujith K Natesh in 2005.
We believe that architecture is the last point of realization of all artistic efforts and to create a work of architecture means to construct an ambience and to establish a way of life.
Sanskriti’s services are divided into three functional catogories : Learn , create and construct.
Our clients are the visionaries and welearn their needs thru right questions to give them the best solutions.
Each particular project creates a kind of opportunity given its time, its context and its client.
Our core purpose is to create a good experience of Architecture through our client’s vision.
We believe that a sophisticated integration of sustainable design measures in day lighing, sunshading & energy conservation.
- Services
- Architecture and Interior Design
- Service areas
- Kochi
- Company awards
- IIA Designer Young Architect award 2015—Commendation , for residence interior.
- IIA Designer Young Architect award 2012
- Address
-
79B, Gitanjali, Eroor, Tripunithura
682306 Kochi
India
+91-9495959889 www.sanskritiarchitects.in