Fine Living Interior Designing and Furnishing Pvt Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Chennai
New project
    Interior Works

    Welcome to Fine Living Constructions & Interior Designers

    Fine Living Interiors provides you ideas for a comfortable living, both at home and at the workplace. our products are lifetime investment. Each and every material is carefully selected to give you total peace of mind. we use quality wood and branded plywood.

    Services
    • All our products are carefully crafted by our skilled craftsmen to ensure a lifetime bond. We specialize in customized designer kitchens
    • designer wardrobes
    • antique furniture
    • office furnishings
    • wall painting
    • false ceiling and all type of house hold furniture. we also undertake residence and office renovations.
    Service areas
    CHENNAI
    Address
    43/22, Josier Street, Nungambakkam
    600034 Chennai
    India
    +91-9952962801 www.fineliving.co.in
