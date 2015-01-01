Your browser is out-of-date.

StudioEzube
Architects in Noida
Reviews (10)
    • Pipe Line Cafe, StudioEzube StudioEzube Rustic style museums Yellow
    Pipe Line Cafe, StudioEzube StudioEzube Rustic style museums Marble Yellow
    Pipe Line Cafe, StudioEzube StudioEzube Rustic style museums Wood Yellow
    +4
    Pipe Line Cafe
    Mehra Residence, StudioEzube StudioEzube Modern living room Wood Beige
    Mehra Residence, StudioEzube StudioEzube Living roomFireplaces & accessories Flax/Linen Beige
    Mehra Residence, StudioEzube StudioEzube Living roomStools & chairs Wood Brown
    +5
    Mehra Residence
    Admission Lounge, StudioEzube StudioEzube Asian style walls & floors Tiles Grey
    Admission Lounge, StudioEzube StudioEzube Corridor, hallway & stairs Lighting Metal White
    Admission Lounge, StudioEzube StudioEzube Dining roomAccessories & decoration Wood Grey
    +2
    Admission Lounge
    Chand Residence, StudioEzube StudioEzube Dining roomChairs & benches Wood Multicolored
    Chand Residence, StudioEzube StudioEzube BedroomTextiles Wood Beige
    Chand Residence, StudioEzube StudioEzube Living roomAccessories & decoration Wood Multicolored
    +8
    Chand Residence
    Singh Residence, StudioEzube StudioEzube Living roomAccessories & decoration Beige
    Singh Residence, StudioEzube StudioEzube Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration Wood Beige
    Singh Residence, StudioEzube StudioEzube Modern style bedroom Ceramic Turquoise
    +5
    Singh Residence

    Home Interior Designers in Delhi

    We at Studio Ezube specialise in interior design with a global influence. We work to bridge the gap between a projects full potential and the boundaries imposed by the realities of life. Our belief is that a delicious design is the perfect marriage of a passionate designer, an eager client and the ideal space. Guided by the client's aspirations as well as their diverse experiences, the firm designs singular interiors which allow clients to fully express who they are.

    Restaurant Interior Design Companies Delhi 

    We provide consultancy and turn key services dealing in setting up new food concepts and providing a decor that goes hand in hand with the trend and the requirements of the market.Think of us as new friends who pay great attention to details, proportions and scale and possess the common sense to ensure the finished product fully develops the potential within the concept.

    Services
    Consultancy and Turn Key Projects
    Company awards
    Global Lifestyle Awards 2015
    Address
    A-49 sector -17
    201301 Noida
    India
    www.studioezube.com/index.htm#

    Reviews

    Manju Mehta
    kanika pahwa did a wonderful job. For my yoga studio i had taken services from studio Ezube. Very innovative ideas and hardworking staff also. Thankyou so much Kanika (Studio Ezube).
    8 months ago
    Sanchit Goel
    Excellent job done by Studio Ezube. The whole process of designing turned out to be quite smooth.
    8 months ago
    ASHU RASTOGI
    For the renovation of our flat we had taken both services - interior designing and execution from Kanika (StudioEzube). One of the best decision that we had taken. In Kanika we could see a passion for the project. Her advice was very helpful to us in all aspects whether big or small. Some of the benefits we got better space utilization and creation, aesthetics, elegance, utility, lighting, colour themes, budget management, meeting the timeliness. Looks and aesthetics are visible and appreciated immediately on completion, however as the time elapses, the appreciation for Kanika and her team increases further as we experience the benefits that we are getting from the detailing that had been done at the time of designing and execution. Also appreciate her patience in taking time to discuss the drawings and her visualization. All in all we were dealing with professionals whom we can trust. Rastogi Family (DDA HIG Flats, Motia Khan)
    10 months ago
