Yati Manufacturers & Exporters is a company that is involved in handicraft exports from India. We are based in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Our USP lies in our products which speak of themselves. We believe in bringing delight to our customers. Our product range is large and is highly appreciated by customers globally. Our products will definitely make your house your home.
- Services
- Manufacturer and Exporter of furniture
- accessories and handicrafts.
- Service areas
- MUMBAI
- New Delhi
- bangalore
- CHENNAI
- kolkatta
- Ahmedabad
- Pune
- jaipur
- Jodhpur
- Show all 9 service areas
- Address
-
205 aadheshwar tower. 5 th chapasani road
342003 Jodhpur
India
+91-9867753848 www.yatir3.com