In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Reviews (30)
Projects

    • Villa Project @ Whitefield Bangalore , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Classic style living room Wood Wood effect
    Villa Project @ Whitefield Bangalore , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Modern living room Plywood Beige
    Villa Project @ Whitefield Bangalore , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Classic style nursery/kids room Plywood Brown
    +4
    Villa Project @ Whitefield Bangalore
    temporary office Setup - Industrial look on 2400 sft land - Refurbishment , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Industrial style garage/shed Glass Grey
    temporary office Setup - Industrial look on 2400 sft land - Refurbishment , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Rustic style garage/shed Glass Black
    temporary office Setup - Industrial look on 2400 sft land - Refurbishment , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Classic style study/office Wood Beige
    +3
    temporary office Setup - Industrial look on 2400 sft land - Refurbishment
    3 BHK apartment interiors in rustic look theme , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Living roomTV stands & cabinets Plywood Wood effect
    3 BHK apartment interiors in rustic look theme , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Classic style living room Plywood Wood effect
    3 BHK apartment interiors in rustic look theme , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Classic style kitchen Plywood White
    +6
    3 BHK apartment interiors in rustic look theme
    2 BHK in country Style Interiors , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Country style corridor, hallway& stairs Plywood Wood effect
    2 BHK in country Style Interiors , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Country style media room Solid Wood Wood effect
    2 BHK in country Style Interiors , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood Green
    +2
    2 BHK in country Style Interiors
    3 BHK partement , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Modern living room Plywood Wood effect
    3 BHK partement , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Plywood Wood effect
    3 BHK partement , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Classic style living room Plywood Wood effect
    +6
    3 BHK partement
    Studio Apartement , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ BedroomBeds & headboards Plywood Wood effect
    Studio Apartement , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Living roomTV stands & cabinets Plywood Brown
    Studio Apartement , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood Brown
    +1
    Studio Apartement

    Services
    Design and Execution
    Service areas
    • bangalore
    • Bangalore, Karnataka, India
    Address
    kalyan nagar, Bangalore, India
    560043 Bangalore, Karnataka, India
    India
    +91-9731000200 www.fabdiz.com

    Reviews

    Subhendu Paul
    Fabdiz has completed the project on time with good quality materials. Rachana (designSPOC) has done a wonderful job in taking care of the project till it’s completion and Chandan ( project manager) has responsibly completed the project within the expected time . I would definitely suggest Fabdiz to be considered for any interior work. Great work team 👍
    about 1 month ago
    Aman Aniket
    We scouted a bunch of interior firms before landing on Fabdiz - we wanted the right balance of processes and individuality, and for most of the experience, we made the right choice. Right from design to physical execution, Fabdiz has more or less stood up to our expectations on how we envisioned our interiors to come across. Some pointers from my almost year long experience with the firm - They are process oriented - which might be beneficial in most cases, but do realise that you will have to pay for the organisational aspects and the processes involved. - There might be continuous changes in people interfacing with you on your project, which might be the nature of a dynamic firm. - I found them to be efficient in how they execute, both on timelines and quality - was able to get reasonably the same looks as promised in 3D renders. - Do not expect a very high attention-to-detail and a boutique sort of an experience given the scale they have you would be good for most of it.
    7 days ago
    Vivek Patil
    Rahul Jangir was the project manager assigned to my site. He did a wonderful job and I am very happy with his determination and passion for his work. He took care of project delivery and made sure that client satisfaction is top priority.
    3 days ago
    Show all 30 reviews
