Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Arka Interio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Overview 4Projects (4) 2Ideabooks (2)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Sterling Villa Grande, White Field, Arka Interio Arka Interio BedroomBeds & headboards Wood
    Sterling Villa Grande, White Field, Arka Interio Arka Interio BedroomWardrobes & closets Aluminium/Zinc
    Sterling Villa Grande, White Field, Arka Interio Arka Interio KitchenStorage MDF White
    +4
    Sterling Villa Grande, White Field
    Prestige Kingston Garden, Bangalore, Arka Interio Arka Interio Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    Prestige Kingston Garden, Bangalore, Arka Interio Arka Interio Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    Prestige Kingston Garden, Bangalore, Arka Interio Arka Interio Modern kitchen
    +2
    Prestige Kingston Garden, Bangalore
    Private Client At Sahakarnagar Bangalore, Arka Interio Arka Interio BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Private Client At Sahakarnagar Bangalore, Arka Interio Arka Interio BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Private Client At Sahakarnagar Bangalore, Arka Interio Arka Interio BedroomWardrobes & closets
    +4
    Private Client At Sahakarnagar Bangalore
    Private Client at Salarpuria Melody, Bangalore, Arka Interio Arka Interio KitchenStorage
    Private Client at Salarpuria Melody, Bangalore, Arka Interio Arka Interio Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    Private Client at Salarpuria Melody, Bangalore, Arka Interio Arka Interio Country style living room
    +4
    Private Client at Salarpuria Melody, Bangalore

    We believe that Interior Designing is an art of structuring, arranging, furnishing, and decorating the surroundings that makes your living healthy and lively, keeping in mind the convenience & space for your various activities, comfort, luxurious ease, celestial ambience, and rejuvenating indulgence to your keen senses for Quality of Life Style with  Luxury.

    Services
    Residential and Commerical Interior Designing with execution
    Service areas
    bangalore
    Address
    #1205/46/1, 1 A Main road, Agrahara Dasarahalli, Magadi Main Road
    560040 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8496999955 www.arkainterio.com

    Reviews

    Puspa K
    over 3 years ago
    kavitha B
    over 4 years ago
    Ganesh Kadam
    Thank u guys for making my home interior beautiful. Every day when i get up in d morning i feel Awesome. All the best for all your new projects.
    over 8 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element