We believe that Interior Designing is an art of structuring, arranging, furnishing, and decorating the surroundings that makes your living healthy and lively, keeping in mind the convenience & space for your various activities, comfort, luxurious ease, celestial ambience, and rejuvenating indulgence to your keen senses for Quality of Life Style with Luxury.
- Services
- Residential and Commerical Interior Designing with execution
- Service areas
- bangalore
- Address
-
#1205/46/1, 1 A Main road, Agrahara Dasarahalli, Magadi Main Road
560040 Bangalore
India
+91-8496999955 www.arkainterio.com