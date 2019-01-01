Your browser is out-of-date.

Indoor Concepts
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mangalore, Karnataka, India
Reviews (9)
Projects

    Fortune Pride
    Bharati Greens
    RESIDENCE IN SURATHKAL, MANGALORE
    S CUBE PROJECTS
    SPACE HI-STREAK, KULSHEKAR, MANGALORE
    Residence
    Indoor Concepts offers comprehensive Interior Design, Furniture Design & Project Management solutions. Our design solutions focus on our client's goals & objectives. We collaborate closely with our clients and are passionately committed to design excellence & cost effectiveness.

    Services
    • Painters
    • Electrical Contractors
    • Metal Fabricators
    • Interior design
    • Interior decoration
    • interior decorators
    • Granite work
    • false ceiling
    • modular kitchen
    • bedroom furnitures
    Service areas
    • Mangalore
    • Bangalore
    • Udupi
    • Mangalore, Karnataka, India
    Address
    Pandeshwar
    575001 Mangalore, Karnataka, India
    India
    +91-9945439005 www.indoorconcepts.in

    Reviews

    Priti Anavekar
    Excellent execution 
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: December 2019
    Divya Pereira
    Very good quality work with neat finishing. They have variety of designs and a good team. Our kitchen got a completely new look. I highly recommend indoor concepts. Thank you Ashith Shetty and team.
    4 months ago
    jay shetty
    about 1 year ago
