Studio B Archiects
Architects in New Delhi
    Khyber Himalayan Resort, Studio B Archiects Studio B Archiects
    Khyber Himalayan Resort

    SBA is a fast growing interior firm that has a zeal for

    creating splendid and complacent ambience. Whether your requirement is of a fabulous theme for a fresh new premise or refurbishment of the interiors of a prestige property, our creations ensure an incomparable experience for you by merging our proficiency in transforming an ordinary space into a masterpiece.

    Service areas
    New Delhi
    Address
    S-260, L.G.F, Panchsheel Park, New Delhi
    110017 New Delhi
    India
    +91112601218101126012182 www.studiobarchitect.com
