We Provide Design Development & Execution for entire Project, Residential or Commercial.Here are some Major Services Provide at the Studio:
• Design Concepts & Development.
• Furniture Selection.
• Project Management.
• Space Planning.• Presentations.
• Fabric & Finish Selection.
• Custom Furniture.
• Renderings/Cad Drawings.
• Residential/Commercial Staging.
• Creative Talent.
• Market & Design Trend Awareness.
• Innovative Approaches.
• Budget Conscious.
• Proficient with CAD, KDMax, ArredoCAD, Microsoft Office.
- Services
- Residential and commercial
- Service areas
- Indore
- Address
-
452018 Indore
India
+91-7828916595 www.facebook.com/kInteriorStudio