Khushboo's Interior Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Indore
Reviews (0)
    Khushboo's Interior Studio
    We Provide Design Development & Execution for entire Project, Residential or Commercial.Here are some Major Services Provide at the Studio:

    • Design Concepts & Development.

    • Furniture Selection.

    • Project Management.

    • Space Planning.• Presentations. 

    • Fabric & Finish Selection. 

    • Custom Furniture.

    • Renderings/Cad Drawings.

    • Residential/Commercial Staging.

    • Creative Talent.

    • Market & Design Trend Awareness. 

    • Innovative Approaches. 

    • Budget Conscious. 

    • Proficient with CAD, KDMax, ArredoCAD, Microsoft Office.

    Services
    Residential and commercial
    Service areas
    Indore
    Address
    452018 Indore
    India
    +91-7828916595 www.facebook.com/kInteriorStudio
