Oxalis Enterprises
Furniture & Accessories in Kanpur
    • I am from Kanpur in India, the acknowledged center of expertise for India's quality leather industry.we are manufacture of high quality leather goods from Fashion accessories to luxury rugs  in many colours and designs. At the high end of our product range we specialise in calfskin type leather carpet and rugs that still have the pelt attached to the skins. We have a wide range of products & designs and can also customise our product lines to order for individual customers.We also aim to be a Fair Trade company and our prices reflect will this so that our factory workers can earn a living wage.

    Services
    Manufacturing
    Service areas
    Kanpur
    Address
    A-51/A, Nai Basti, Pokharpur
    208010 Kanpur
    India
    +91-9935327679
