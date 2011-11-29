Your browser is out-of-date.

Vinayak Art Inc.
Furniture & Accessories in Jodhpur
    Industrial Furniture

    Being furniture manufacturer I have extensive experience since 2004. Am Jodhpur based furniture and handicrafts manufacturer started as making of all kind of colonial furniture in solid wood and decorative and ethnics, we adapted the changes and trends , fashion of the market, right now out main production line is for Industrial furniture and Industrial design inspired decor and vintage furniture for Western market, we exclusively make for trendy fashion of west.

    Services
    • custom design
    • furniture made as per picture
    • drawing
    • specification
    Service areas
    Jodhpur
    Address
    Basni 2nd Phase, Street no 8.
    342006 Jodhpur
    India
    +91-9784440611 handcraftedwood.blogspot.in
