Stone Source Inc.(India), a leading name, a sister concern of Landscape Covering Stone (Bangalore) associated with the Manufacturing and Export of all kinds of Hand-made work on Natural Stone specialties. Established in the year 1997 is rapidly expanding its distribution to various countries. After years of toil and relevant experienced coupled with state of the art manufacturing, which facilitates impeccable product quality, packing and after sales support; the company can satisfy every global standard. Maintaining the international quality standards, on time deliveries and professional services are our strengths that distinguish us from others in the market.

Products:-The company's portfolio consists of superior quality of Slate stone, Sand stone, Quartzite, Coconut-Shell flooring, Lime stone, Marble, Granite, Mosaics, Desert Panel, Borders, Forest Green, Forest Brown, Pebble / Cobble, Decorative stone, Landscaping stone, Hand cut, Flag stone, Semi-precious Tops, Inlay Tops, Gem-Stone Sinks/Tops, Semi precious murals and etc.

Finish:- Stones are processed to get varied finishes like Gauged finish, Natural Cleft finish, Sand blasted, Rajasthan Handicraft, Calibrated sandstones, Antique finish (brush polished), Sawn finish, Honed finish, Hand cut, Flaming, Flag stone, Diamond sawed, Bush-hammered, Cobble, Itching and Tumbled.

Quality Control:- Goods are monitored by our highly experienced technical staff right from the procuring to dispatch. Special attention is given to dispatch, container stuffing and up till it leaves the Indian port or reach its destination in India.

Delivery:- For customized application, it takes after the normal processing procedure, it consumes a month or so, depending upon the quantity with conditions applies in relation to the availability of the raw materials from the mines; whereas regular items are readily available

Packing: - It’s an important aspect to be taken special care to safe guard the goods presuming upon its geographical conditions.

The ordinary tiles are packed in corrugated boxes. Company can fulfil any other customized packing required by their clients.

Manufacturing Unit:-The Company has manufacturing units in Bangalore, Jaipur . Infrastructure of the plant is in alliance to every set rule and follows the prescribed streamlined standards for better efficiency of the crew.

The major reasons which make us a preferred business partners to work with are.

Customer-focused approach

Superior quality natural stones Customized solutions

Ability of executing bulk small as well as bulk orders

Cost-effective

Timely delivery

"Success of any business lies with the right source of vendors"

Thank you and I look forward to receiving your reply.

For Stone Source Inc.(India)

Sunita Bhati (CEO)

Bangalore