S Antiques Indian
Furniture & Accessories in Jodhpur
Reviews (6)
    • S Antiques Indian is  craft company engaged in the manufacturing and export of Indian furniture ,antique reproduction furniture,  Bone Inlay Furniture, Industrial Furniture, Indian White Metal Furniture,  We have our warehouse and manufacturing unit at Jodhpur, INDIA.

    The company is located in Jodhpur, Rajasthan INDIA, where more than 50 craft persons are working under the guidance of a dynamic and professional management team. Due to its persistent efforts and innovative quality. Antiques Indian is working with its esteemed clients since 15 years. The company started its operation with the production of antique reproduction furniture which enabled the company to gain recognition in the world's premier handicraft market. Order miscellaneous Indian Furniture variety from Industrial Furniture, Bone Inlay Furniture, White Metal Furniture, Silver Furniture, Antique Furniture, gift articles and accessories.

    Services
    Manufacturing and designing
    Service areas
    worldwide and Jodhpur
    Address
    G-587, 9th Street, Basni 2nd Phase
    342001 Jodhpur
    India
    +91-9828325024 www.antiquesindian.com

    Reviews

    ajay rathore
    Loved the exclusiveness in art.
    9 months ago
    B.S Rathore
    Innovative people with impressive Indian furniture collection
    almost 5 years ago
    Bhanwar Singh
    Best destination for indian style furniture
    almost 5 years ago
