S Antiques Indian is craft company engaged in the manufacturing and export of Indian furniture ,antique reproduction furniture, Bone Inlay Furniture, Industrial Furniture, Indian White Metal Furniture, We have our warehouse and manufacturing unit at Jodhpur, INDIA.

The company is located in Jodhpur, Rajasthan INDIA, where more than 50 craft persons are working under the guidance of a dynamic and professional management team. Due to its persistent efforts and innovative quality. Antiques Indian is working with its esteemed clients since 15 years. The company started its operation with the production of antique reproduction furniture which enabled the company to gain recognition in the world's premier handicraft market. Order miscellaneous Indian Furniture variety from Industrial Furniture, Bone Inlay Furniture, White Metal Furniture, Silver Furniture, Antique Furniture, gift articles and accessories.