AAYAM CONSULTANTS is a renown architectural design firm specializing in the innovative and progressive design of residential, commercial and industrial projects and urban planning firm founded in 2010, Panchkula. The firm works at multiple scales which allows them to experiment and diversify work in architectural and interior projects such as high end residences ,luxury villas, unique offices, as well as hospitality and industrial projects. An experienced staff with a complete understanding of current technology and materials allows for an unparalleled level of creativity, affordability and sustainability.





Member of Council of Architecture

Member of Indian Institute of Architecture

Member of Indian Institute of Valuers





Aayam consultants have always been guided by a belief that the quality of our surroundings has a direct influence on the quality of our lives, whether it’s in the workplace, at home or in the public realm. Further, we acknowledge that architecture is generated by the needs of people, which are both material and spiritual, maintaining a concern for the physical context and sensitivity to the culture and climate of place. Firm has been honoured by GROHE NDTV DAA awards 2015.