Aayam Consultants
Architects in Panchkula, Haryana, India
Reviews (11)
    • Premium Residence, Aayam Consultants Aayam Consultants Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Premium Residence, Aayam Consultants Aayam Consultants Modern houses
    Premium Residence, Aayam Consultants Aayam Consultants Modern living room
    Premium Residence

    AAYAM CONSULTANTS is a renown architectural design firm specializing in the innovative and progressive design of residential, commercial and industrial projects and urban planning firm founded in 2010, Panchkula. The firm works at multiple scales which allows them to experiment and diversify work in architectural and interior projects such as high end residences ,luxury villas, unique offices, as well as hospitality and industrial projects. An experienced staff with a complete understanding of current technology and materials allows for an unparalleled level of creativity, affordability and sustainability.


    Member of Council of Architecture

    Member of Indian Institute of Architecture

    Member of Indian Institute of Valuers


    Aayam consultants have always been guided by a belief that the quality of our surroundings has a direct influence on the quality of our lives, whether it’s in the workplace, at home or in the public realm. Further, we acknowledge that architecture is generated by the needs of people, which are both material and spiritual, maintaining a concern for the physical context and sensitivity to the culture and climate of place. Firm has been honoured by GROHE NDTV DAA awards 2015.

    Services
    • architect
    • interior design
    • huda approved architect
    • panchkula architect
    • valuer
    • 3d design
    • BEST ARCHITECT
    • BEST DESIGNER
    • CHANDIGARH ARCHITECT
    Service areas
    • PANCHKULA
    • CHANDIGARH
    • MOHALI
    • Panchkula, Haryana, India
    Company awards
    ndtv
    Address
    office no 102, sco-46, first floor, sector-11
    134109 Panchkula, Haryana, India
    India
    +91-9877252602 www.aayamconsultants.com
    Reviews

    Anil Goel
    It was a great experience to work with Mohit. He guided us not just as an architect but also as a friend. He was always energetic, spontaneous, reachable and had creative solutions to our queries. He kept all of our requirements in mind while coming up for plans for our house and was there to solve any problem during the execution. Because of him the daunting task of completing our house seemed manageable. He is gem of a person.
    4 months ago
    SURESH KUMAR
    Very Exelent design
    11 months ago
    Gunveer Singh
    We are very satisfied by the work of Aayam Consultants .. And really Thankful to Mohit g .. He is really very cooperative & also suggest good ideas for our house project ... From Rupnagar :)
    10 months ago
