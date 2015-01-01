Your browser is out-of-date.

Vitrag Group
Home Builders in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, India
Projects

    Chisayana Yamanoie
    Chisayana Yamanoie , Vitrag Group Vitrag Group Asian style study/office
    Chisayana Yamanoie , Vitrag Group Vitrag Group Asian style study/office
    Chisayana Yamanoie
    Fairview
    Fairview, Vitrag Group Vitrag Group Asian style garden
    Fairview, Vitrag Group Vitrag Group Villas
    Fairview
    Jannat
    Jannat, Vitrag Group Vitrag Group Balcony
    Jannat, Vitrag Group Vitrag Group Balcony
    Jannat
    English Daisy - 3 bedroom villa in a gated community space
    English Daisy - 3 bedroom villa in a gated community space, Vitrag Group Vitrag Group Single family home
    English Daisy - 3 bedroom villa in a gated community space, Vitrag Group Vitrag Group Single family home
    English Daisy - 3 bedroom villa in a gated community space
    Mohan's
    Mohan's, Vitrag Group Vitrag Group Bungalows Beige
    Mohan's, Vitrag Group Vitrag Group Bungalows
    Mohan's
    Marigold
    Marigold, Vitrag Group Vitrag Group Living roomSofas & armchairs Concrete Beige
    Marigold, Vitrag Group Vitrag Group Single family home Concrete Beige
    Marigold
    Vitrag Group ventured out in 2002 with the endeavour to help people meet the aspirations of living comfortably in the pleasant and cool climate of Nilgiris. The journey started with developing gated communities in the midst of these beautiful landscapes.

    Over the past 20 years, on the journey of fulfilling this dream, we have raised the standards of our company through our work and clientèle. Through this, we have gained recognition as a brand and spread our wings into an array of services including Layout Developments, Joint Ventures, Project Management of homes and Consulting. We have successfully delivered 3 prominent projects, covering over 100 acres along the Coonoor-Kotagiri Road. Our strengths lie in the quality of deliverance and knowledge of the hilly terrain. We maintain a high degree of detail in our documentation to maintain transparency throughout. 

    Building Values, Delivering Trust is our motto and that has been the driving force since the day we began. In all the work we do, you will find a personal touch by the management team to deliver our products and services keeping in mind your comfort and convenience while not compromising on what we have promised.

    Services
    Home Building, consulting, and project management
    Service areas
    • Nilgiris
    • Ooty
    • Coonoor
    • Tamil Nadu
    • India
    Address
    36A, Darlington Bridge Road, Bedford
    643101 Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, India
    India
    +91-9655633712 vitraggroup.com

    Ketan Bhatt
    Good place for interior and exterior
    6 months ago
    bala subramaniam
    Luxury living
    7 months ago
    asha cherian
    Loved the professionalism exhibited across the board. Very impressed with the lady at the reception and all the COVID protocols being adhered to. It must be the reflection of leadership that cares for their employees and thus the commitment in return.
    7 months ago
