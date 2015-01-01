Vitrag Group ventured out in 2002 with the endeavour to help people meet the aspirations of living comfortably in the pleasant and cool climate of Nilgiris. The journey started with developing gated communities in the midst of these beautiful landscapes.

Over the past 20 years, on the journey of fulfilling this dream, we have raised the standards of our company through our work and clientèle. Through this, we have gained recognition as a brand and spread our wings into an array of services including Layout Developments, Joint Ventures, Project Management of homes and Consulting. We have successfully delivered 3 prominent projects, covering over 100 acres along the Coonoor-Kotagiri Road. Our strengths lie in the quality of deliverance and knowledge of the hilly terrain. We maintain a high degree of detail in our documentation to maintain transparency throughout.

Building Values, Delivering Trust is our motto and that has been the driving force since the day we began. In all the work we do, you will find a personal touch by the management team to deliver our products and services keeping in mind your comfort and convenience while not compromising on what we have promised.