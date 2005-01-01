Since our establishment in 2005, we are proud to have catered to over 500 clients in Bangalore and outside, earning positive feed backs from them all. For over 17 years, FabModula has managed to combine excellence in interior designs with expertise in engineering. This perfect amalgamation of creativity and technical fitness, merging alongside with quality materials and exceptional craftsmanship results in unique home interior designs that fits the clients need, like a glove.

Spanning from Aquascaping and terrace gardening, to home automation and solid wood furniture customization, the interior designers at FabModula move towards creating the most unique designs for villas and apartments. Our kitchen interior designs have receieved exceptional feedback from across the state; this is designed an unique combination of aesthetics, precise engineering, traditional craftsmanship and contemporary designing.

We place absolute importance on understanding the particular needs and thoughts of our clients.

The DESIGNEERING process with FabModula:

1) Design Consultation: this phase is where we understand both the client needs for their home interiors as well as the client themselves.

2) Storyboard and Theme Based Discussion: we look to conceive interior designs and execute them to ensure that the home interiors are a reflection of the owners themselves.

3) Project Visualization: the 3D visuals help you visualize how the home interiors will look like after execution.

4) Cost Agreement: naturally we have to confirm that everyone is alright with the costs and confirm the same.

5) Project Implementation: thoroughly supervised implementation really helps ensure that the final project handed over is the dream home you have been looking forward to.

Do get in touch with us, if:

You're looking to avail the services of top notch interior designers in Bangalore, with passion and aesthetic acumen for incomparable designs.

You are looking for dreamlike designs, creating a home beyond the ordinary.

You would like to have exceptional attention to your personal like and dislikes, in every detailing.

and of course, if you are looking for an end-to-end interior design experience.