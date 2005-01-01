Your browser is out-of-date.

The Design Atelier
Interior Designers & Decorators in New Delhi
    • Bali Residence, Defence Clony, The Design Atelier The Design Atelier Eclectic style houses
    Commercial and Residential Interior design firm, set up in 2005 in New Delhi, India, now with a practice in India and Canada. Our designs are synonymous with innovation and perfection. We believe in natural elements, and a people centric approach to design. We optimize natural light and air to create well lit and ventilated environments. Every aspect of an interior like wall finishes, floorings, false ceilings, furniture is treated with special detail. Having been in the field of Contemporary Indian Art, each project at Atelier is treated like a work of art. Just as every brush stroke,  every stroke of the palette knife, every shade of  colour makes up a canvas, in our designs every line, form, every detail makes up a space.

    Services
    Commercial and Residential Interior Design
    Service areas
    New Delhi India and Calgary AB
    Address
    110001 New Delhi
    India
    www.thedesignatelier.ca
