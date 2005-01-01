Commercial and Residential Interior design firm, set up in 2005 in New Delhi, India, now with a practice in India and Canada. Our designs are synonymous with innovation and perfection. We believe in natural elements, and a people centric approach to design. We optimize natural light and air to create well lit and ventilated environments. Every aspect of an interior like wall finishes, floorings, false ceilings, furniture is treated with special detail. Having been in the field of Contemporary Indian Art, each project at Atelier is treated like a work of art. Just as every brush stroke, every stroke of the palette knife, every shade of colour makes up a canvas, in our designs every line, form, every detail makes up a space.