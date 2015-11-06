Your browser is out-of-date.

Innovate Interiors &amp; Fabricators
Interior Designers & Decorators in Dehradun
     Innovate Interiors & Fabricators is a name synonymous to “Implementing new and creative décor ideas” in world of Architecture as well as Interior design.  Ours expertise in the Designing & Execution, offers your home a well deserved magnificence look & feel, and living in elegance & aroma. We at “Innovate” believe that Interior Designing is an art of structuring, arranging, furnishing, and decorating the surroundings that makes your living healthy and lively, keeping in mind the convenience & space for your various activities, comfort, luxurious ease, celestial ambience, and rejuvenating indulgence to your keen senses for Luxury, Architecture and Lifestyle.

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • Concepts
    • Interior Decorators
    • Themes Desigining
    Service areas
    North India
    Address
    6, Ring Road
    248001 Dehradun
    India
    +91-9897358809 www.innovateinteriors.in
    Legal disclosure

    Our offering comprises from Design Consultancy to a full scale Turnkey Execution of Projects. Scope involves Interior Designing, Architecture, Project Management, Decorating services, Project Costing, Supervision & Quality Control, Budget monitoring and coordination of the entire project.

      For more information visit our website : www.innovateinteriors.in

    Reviews

    nikhil singh
    5 months ago
    Sanjay Malik
    Excellent work done and very cooperative personnel
    5 months ago
    Anupama Kapoor
    We got our 3 bhk interior done from Innovate Interiors. They did a fabulous job. They promptly gave us quality service. Their approach was thoroughly professional. We would strongly recommend Mr. Javed Hassan and his team because their services added value for money. They took care of every minute details. They were very responsive at every step of the project.
    5 months ago
