'A thing of beauty is

joy forever', Keats

After his long association with Channa Daswatte of MICDA Sri Lanka, Kaushik Mukherjee, the principal architect established Kaushik Mukherjee Architects(KMA).

Set up in Bangalore, KMA fervently believes in novel ideas, innovation designs and environmentally friendly structures which are on par with site climate and access of local materials. It is a design based practice focusing on sustainable design in architecture, interiors and landscape.

We, at KMA, are committed to make the client aware of the geo-physical habitat of the site and create something which harmonises with nature. For instance, among its primary goals in creating life-giving setting, may it be a cosy, private home or an august office building, KMA's art of architecture focuses on the optimal use of natural light and uncluttered functional aspect of the building.

Besides, KMA encourages active-client participation which essentially leads to a greater appreciation of the process as an enlightening and joyous one. Above all, KMA's mindfulness perceives the pending structure in its entirety and thus ready to assist you with the 'accessory services' with a view to providing you with a highest degree of highly functional and aesthetical architectural design.

Kaushik Mukherjee

In the field of Architecture, Interiors and Urban Design since 2001.

Kaushik Mukherjee studied architecture at the Nashik School of Architecture (Graduated, 2001) and later worked with Sumit Ghosh and Associates, Morphogenesis Architecture Studio and Rajeev Sethi Scenographers, New Delhi.

During his term with them, he was associated with several projects including DDA Housing, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, University of Katra, Jammu, Maker Towne, Bandra, Mumbai and the Forum Exposition, Barcelona, Spain.

In 2004, Mukherjee joined the offices of MICD Associates (former Geoffrey Bawa Associates) in Sri Lanka. His experience in Sri Lanka included the refurbishment of the Heritance Triton in Ahungalla, The Heritance Kandalama in Dambulla, the Chaaya Village in Habarana, Apartments in Araliya Gardens, Rajagiriya. The Ganga Kutir project in Raichak near Kolkata and several residences in Sri Lanka and India.