Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Design Quest Architects
Architects in Chennai
Overview 9Projects (9) 3Ideabooks (3)
Reviews (10)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Sadhik Residence , Design Quest Architects Design Quest Architects Eclectic style houses
    Sadhik Residence , Design Quest Architects Design Quest Architects Eclectic style houses
    Sadhik Residence , Design Quest Architects Design Quest Architects Eclectic style houses
    +2
    Sadhik Residence
    Anil Semiya Corporate Offices, Design Quest Architects Design Quest Architects
    Anil Semiya Corporate Offices, Design Quest Architects Design Quest Architects
    Anil Semiya Corporate Offices, Design Quest Architects Design Quest Architects Minimalist museums
    +3
    Anil Semiya Corporate Offices
    Hyundai Showroom , Design Quest Architects Design Quest Architects
    Hyundai Showroom , Design Quest Architects Design Quest Architects
    Hyundai Showroom , Design Quest Architects Design Quest Architects Minimalist museums
    +5
    Hyundai Showroom
    Signature Villas by Altitude Infrastructures, Design Quest Architects Design Quest Architects Modern houses
    Signature Villas by Altitude Infrastructures, Design Quest Architects Design Quest Architects Modern houses
    Signature Villas by Altitude Infrastructures, Design Quest Architects Design Quest Architects Modern houses
    Signature Villas by Altitude Infrastructures
    The Atelier - Design Quest Office Space , Design Quest Architects Design Quest Architects Commercial spaces
    The Atelier - Design Quest Office Space , Design Quest Architects Design Quest Architects Commercial spaces
    The Atelier - Design Quest Office Space , Design Quest Architects Design Quest Architects Commercial spaces
    +11
    The Atelier - Design Quest Office Space
    Vijayadhwajam by Malles Constructions, Design Quest Architects Design Quest Architects
    Vijayadhwajam by Malles Constructions, Design Quest Architects Design Quest Architects
    Vijayadhwajam by Malles Constructions
    Show all 9 projects

    Started in 2006, Design Quest was the brainchild of Ar. Praveen Kumar B and Ar. Siva Kumar P - a duo focused on making their mark on the burgeoning Chennai skyline. Our legacy is a decade’s worth of designs demonstrating the seamless merging of indoor and outdoor spaces; the use of natural elements to enhance living spaces, and creating down-to- earth architecture that catches you by pleasant surprise at the most unexpected places. Our repertoire includes a number of projects in almost all sectors of architecture, interiors and beyond – residential, commercial, hospitality, industrial, and product design.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • landscape architecture
    • Spatial planning
    • Product Designing
    Service areas
    CHENNAI
    Company awards
    Product—Special Mention for the project 'The Atelier' in Young Designers' Competition 2016, organised by Indian Architects and Builders.
    Address
    #14, South Avenue, Srinagar Colony, Little Mount, Saidapet
    600015 Chennai
    India
    +91-9884474137 www.dqarchitects.in

    Reviews

    Ramachandran S
    Very creative, young , passionated leads.
    8 months ago
    Ananthakrishnan Life as It is
    Amazing commitment to the projects very innovative and great value for money
    over 5 years ago
    Dcvinoodh Vinoodh
    A small but good concept ,Architect office with some innovative look
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element