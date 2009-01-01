Started in 2006, Design Quest was the brainchild of Ar. Praveen Kumar B and Ar. Siva Kumar P - a duo focused on making their mark on the burgeoning Chennai skyline. Our legacy is a decade’s worth of designs demonstrating the seamless merging of indoor and outdoor spaces; the use of natural elements to enhance living spaces, and creating down-to- earth architecture that catches you by pleasant surprise at the most unexpected places. Our repertoire includes a number of projects in almost all sectors of architecture, interiors and beyond – residential, commercial, hospitality, industrial, and product design.