Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Vijay Gupta Architects
Architects in New Delhi
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Vijay Gupta Architects
    Vijay Gupta Architects
    Vijay Gupta Architects
    +1
    Click to complete

    VGA has been in this field for the last 50 years.  Our primary focus since the early 90’s has been Institutional architecture (schools, colleges and later on universities). Our primary focus that time was DELIVERANCE, deliverance of quality projects, within projected costs and within extremely tight time schedules. Construction management and planning was our strong point and we often integrated it within the design process in terms of constructional materials, structural design etc to ensure that the project is delivered within the stipulated time and cost constraints.  This attribute got us many more institutional projects and they formed the core of our work.

    Recently, say in the last 4-5 years our project portfolio has become more diverse and currently we are doing/have done housings projects, malls, hotels along with institutional architecture.

    Services
    Architectural Design and Planning | Master Plan | Development | Interior and Furniture Design | Landscape and environment Planning | Structural Electrical | Plumbing | Fire Fighting | Project Management and monitoring
    Service areas
    New Delhi
    Address
    603, Chiranjiv Tower, 43 Nehru Place, New Delhi-110019
    110019 New Delhi
    India
    +91-1126414763 www.vga.co.in

    Reviews

    Umang Gupta
    Best in their work
    11 months ago
    Santosh Auluck
    Great team and work environment!
    almost 4 years ago
    Travel More
    Very well managed and professional Architect and Consultant
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element