VGA has been in this field for the last 50 years. Our primary focus since the early 90’s has been Institutional architecture (schools, colleges and later on universities). Our primary focus that time was DELIVERANCE, deliverance of quality projects, within projected costs and within extremely tight time schedules. Construction management and planning was our strong point and we often integrated it within the design process in terms of constructional materials, structural design etc to ensure that the project is delivered within the stipulated time and cost constraints. This attribute got us many more institutional projects and they formed the core of our work.

Recently, say in the last 4-5 years our project portfolio has become more diverse and currently we are doing/have done housings projects, malls, hotels along with institutional architecture.