Construction and Development:

The company is well acquainted with legalities of lands complying with revenue acts and maintaining local and international standards with approvals and stringent specifications of govt. authorities with highest importance and broad view to environment and nature to retain for the future generations.

The company deals with other properties also i.e. 100 sq yards to 100 acres which are affordable and best suits common middle class and higher income groups.

Interiors:

The Inspired Homes is a leading manufacturer of a Modular Workstations and entire interior Furniture. We have specialization in the fields of Bed Room Design, Furniture's, Sofa Sets, Cupboards, Modular Kitchens, Living rooms, and Also Office cabins and CEO rooms for modern day offices, Wall paintings, wall textures, Home appliances, flooring concepts. The Inspired Homes offers a huge variety of furniture collection which would completely suit the needs and requirements of a corporate environment.

We believe that everything we do must reflect ultimately on the customer satisfaction, with this basic idea, everybody at The Inspired Homes is committed to quality and schedule at every stage which has become a way of life right from Concept Creation, Design, Selection of raw materials, Process Engineering to final outcome of the project.