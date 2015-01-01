Your browser is out-of-date.

Rita Deo
Media & Bloggers in Bangalore
    I have always had a interest in creative arts as much as sports and believed in balancing educational goals with these pursuits. As we could not carry much furniture along due to Dad’s transfers as an officer in paramilitary forces every three to four years, we indulged in DIY ideas to make the house match up to dad's status! It is this interest in art and storing collectibles from every place we travelled to that struck a chord when a friend introduced me to Homify.

    As a writer with Homify since September 2015, I feel honoured to be allowed to contribute my ideas and hone my sensibilities about how combination of colors and textures can make or mar the interior decor of a house. I cherish this relationship as Homify is the first online platform that allowed personal byline which was a huge boost to my career as a content writer.

