Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd.
Architects in Ahmedabad
Projects

    • Private Residence Ahmedabad, Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Modern houses
    Private Residence Ahmedabad, Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Modern houses Concrete
    Private Residence Ahmedabad, Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Modern houses Wood
    +6
    Private Residence Ahmedabad
    Single Family House, Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Modern houses
    Single Family House, Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Modern houses
    Single Family House, Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Modern houses
    +5
    Single Family House
    Zen Department Store & Highrise Building, Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Commercial spaces
    Zen Department Store & Highrise Building, Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Commercial spaces
    Zen Department Store & Highrise Building, Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Commercial spaces
    +6
    Zen Department Store & Highrise Building
    Reid & Taylor, Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Commercial spaces
    Reid & Taylor, Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Commercial spaces
    Reid & Taylor, Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Commercial spaces
    +2
    Reid & Taylor
    Mondeal Retail Park, Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Commercial spaces
    Mondeal Retail Park, Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Commercial spaces
    Mondeal Retail Park, Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Commercial spaces
    +4
    Mondeal Retail Park
    Mondeal Square, Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Commercial spaces
    Mondeal Square, Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Commercial spaces
    Mondeal Square, Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd. Commercial spaces
    +7
    Mondeal Square

    The expertise of Blocher Blocher India consists of a holistic approach. We plan, develop and realise projects for the commercial sector, private houses and hotels. Our concepts are created to fit each client’s needs perfectly. We express the company’s personality through design and through this, emphasise their individuality. With us, the company is able to differentiate itself from its competitors.

    We are committed to the ecological, economical and sociocultural sustainability. From the very start we integrate energy efficiency measures and principles of ecologically compatible building into our planning. That's how we can maximize the energy saving und – at the same time – reduce the additional effort and expenses for sustainable measures to a minimum. Blocher Blocher India focuses on the whole process not just on the architectural concept. And develops holisitc strategies - from the first concept to the realisation. Being the one single source for a project, the company is able to find the best solution for each client – tailor-made. 

    We start off with a close look at the company and its needs. But this is not enough. The key to our success is that we embrace collaboration and demand that our strategists. Architects and project managers work closely together with our clients through an iterative and agile process. And we bring together the best of East and West – an amalgamation of two worlds. All this has already convinced established companies such as HN Safal, Pantaloons, Madura Garments Lifestyle (e.g. The Collective, Planet Fashion, Van Heusen) and the SKNL Group.

    Background

    Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2009, is the Asian subsidiary of the German based company Blocher Blocher Partners. Together with Blocher Blocher Shops and Blocher Blocher View we offer a wide range of services that goes far beyond the classical areas of architecture and interior design.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Site Management
    • Interior Design
    • product design
    • Corporate Design
    • Graphic Design
    • Visual Marketing
    Service areas
    All over India and Ahmedabad
    Company awards
    Iconic Award, International Design Award, Estate Award by Franchise India, Lighting Design Award, CNBC Awaaz Real Estate Awards, VM&RD Award, Retail Excellence Award,…  
    Address
    SG Highway, Mondeal Square, B1106
    380015 Ahmedabad
    India
    +91-7940391250 www.blocherpartners.com
