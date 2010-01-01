The expertise of Blocher Blocher India consists of a holistic approach. We plan, develop and realise projects for the commercial sector, private houses and hotels. Our concepts are created to fit each client’s needs perfectly. We express the company’s personality through design and through this, emphasise their individuality. With us, the company is able to differentiate itself from its competitors.

We are committed to the ecological, economical and sociocultural sustainability. From the very start we integrate energy efficiency measures and principles of ecologically compatible building into our planning. That's how we can maximize the energy saving und – at the same time – reduce the additional effort and expenses for sustainable measures to a minimum. Blocher Blocher India focuses on the whole process not just on the architectural concept. And develops holisitc strategies - from the first concept to the realisation. Being the one single source for a project, the company is able to find the best solution for each client – tailor-made.

We start off with a close look at the company and its needs. But this is not enough. The key to our success is that we embrace collaboration and demand that our strategists. Architects and project managers work closely together with our clients through an iterative and agile process. And we bring together the best of East and West – an amalgamation of two worlds. All this has already convinced established companies such as HN Safal, Pantaloons, Madura Garments Lifestyle (e.g. The Collective, Planet Fashion, Van Heusen) and the SKNL Group.

Background

Blocher Blocher India Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2009, is the Asian subsidiary of the German based company Blocher Blocher Partners. Together with Blocher Blocher Shops and Blocher Blocher View we offer a wide range of services that goes far beyond the classical areas of architecture and interior design.