Designers Height
Interior Designers & Decorators in Indore
    We are an Indore Based Group of Qualified Experienced Architectaral & Interior Designers, we believe the key to creating a design scheme that surpasses client’s expectations is to ensure we understand what the client wants. A large amount of time is spent at the start of the project with the client understanding what they do and don’t like – quite often clients don’t know exactly what they want but can pinpoint what they don’t like quite easily. We pride ourselves on presenting realistic and practical design solutions which enhance their way of life.

    Most of our clients are either previous clients who come back time and again or they have been recommended to us, this is because we provide affordable and practical solutions. We are constantly putting the client first and sourcing the best deals for them.

    Services
    • Complete solutions for Architectural Design
    • Layout designing and Design presentation
    • Interior Designing (VILLAS / HOUSES / APARTMENTS / OFFICES / SCHOOLS / RESTAURANTS / SPA’S / BEAUTY PARLOURS etc)
    • Furniture Design
    • 3D visulizers..
    Service areas
    • All over India specially all M.P( Indore
    • Ujjain
    • Dewas
    • Badwah
    • Nalkheda
    • Agar
    • Shajapur etc )
    Address
    529/7 near LIG
    452001 Indore
    India
    +91-9826788870
