DeTekton
Designers in Hyderabad
    • Boutique Allure, DeTekton DeTekton Rustic style museums
    Boutique Allure, DeTekton DeTekton Rustic style museums
    Boutique Allure, DeTekton DeTekton Rustic style museums
    +5
    Boutique Allure
    Residential 3bhk, Madhapur, DeTekton DeTekton Modern dining room Glass
    Residential 3bhk, Madhapur, DeTekton DeTekton Modern dining room
    Residential 3bhk, Madhapur, DeTekton DeTekton Modern living room
    +13
    Residential 3bhk, Madhapur

    We, at De Tekton, believe in designing and shaping the imagination and dream spaces of our clients with in time service and quality. With our team of experience and diversified Interior Designers, we provide services for residential, commercial, hospitality, corporate and various other spaces. Also, we have our own line of furniture and lighting products to round off and satisfy all your designing needs.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • landscaping
    • Furniture Design
    • Lamp Design.
    Service areas
    Hyderabad, Secundrabad, and Khammam.
    Company awards
    Graduate holder from Raffles Design University, Sydney, Australia.
    Address
    Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
    500033 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9885781200
