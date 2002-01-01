Collective Architecture Practice is an architectural practice established by Shashank Jain in year 2008. Shashank studied architecture at School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi graduating in 2002. Practice offers architecture, interior design and project management services.

Cost, aesthetics and sustainability are collectively considered in design of a project from concept through execution; one cannot be compromised for the other and a healthy balance is maintained. Practice works with the philosophy that it is the space to be inhabited, which is the fundamental purpose of building. Materials that lend aesthetics & character to a building are selected at a very initial stage of design. Designs are evolved on a strong research base and are derived from intuition & analysis considering context, which are then studied in 3 dimensions with materials. Architects and engineers collectively work to produce an integrated design.