Earth Architects is a Surat based design consultancy. Managed by partners and longtime friends Abhishek Patel and Haresh Vaddoriya, the studio unites architectural, interior design, industrial design, and branding and digital design expertise. With a portfolio of projects working for leading companies, developers, restaurateurs, retailers and hoteliers, each client works directly with one or more of our partners, reflecting our belief that great design requires leadership, focus and commitment. Our success is rooted in our collaborative and consultative approach by which our multidisciplinary teams of talented design professionals engage internally with the partners and clients, to craft innovative, custom designed spaces that help elevate the consumer experience. We embrace the full spectrum of design typologies and remain open to innovative ideas, technologies, and new creative design approaches that will enable us to bring the best solutions forward to our clients.