Centroid Plus
Architects in New Delhi
Reviews (6)
    MAGNIFIQUE Salon, Defence Colony, New Delhi

    Centroid Plus is a DESIGN CONSULTING Cum TURNKEY EXECUTION company for Residential, Retail, Commercial or Office projects. We not only work for B2C but also provide an extended arm for other architects too. We specialize our self in providing "ECSTATIC" and "OPTIONAL" Interior design solutions to our clients. Try it to believe it...

    Services
    Architectural n Interior DESIGN CONSULTANCY N TURNKEY execution
    Service areas
    pan india and New Delhi
    Company awards
    Designed the Residence of Ex- President of Afghanistan Mr. Hamid Karzai
    Address
    Manchanda Sadan, 1/ 4, First Floor, Sunder Vihar, Outer Ring Road
    110087 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9810119286 thecentroid.com

    Reviews

    Mayank Manchanda
    about 2 years ago
    Deepak Mehtani
    about 2 years ago
    Shreesh Shukla
    Best place to learn and have a good experience.
    about 2 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
