We have been in the Carpet Manufacturing & Export business since last 35 years.

We have been doing Patch Carpets, Hand Knotted, Hand Tufted, Handloom (Single & Double back), Kelims, Nepali (7/18, 9/25, 10/36) along with the Shaggy and Flat Weaves.

We also have a collection of Cotton, Hemp, Jute and Denim items and Braided Rugs as well.

Since last few Years we have started producing Home furnishings items like Door Mats, Poufs in Kelims, Jutes, Braided, Durrie, Fur, Canvas etc.