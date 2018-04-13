Your browser is out-of-date.

Capital Carpet Company
Flooring in Bhadohi
    • Hand Knotted Tibetan Carpet, Capital Carpet Company Capital Carpet Company Commercial spaces Bamboo Brown
    Hand Knotted Tibetan Carpet
    Hand Loom Knotted, Capital Carpet Company Capital Carpet Company Floors
    Hand Loom Knotted, Capital Carpet Company Capital Carpet Company Floors
    Hand Loom Knotted, Capital Carpet Company Capital Carpet Company Floors
    +3
    Hand Loom Knotted
    Hand Knotted Tibetan Carpet, Capital Carpet Company Capital Carpet Company Small bedroom Bamboo Grey
    Hand Knotted Tibetan Carpet, Capital Carpet Company Capital Carpet Company Living roomAccessories & decoration Bamboo Green
    Hand Knotted Tibetan Carpet, Capital Carpet Company Capital Carpet Company
    +4
    Hand Knotted Tibetan Carpet
    Hand Tufted Carpets, Capital Carpet Company Capital Carpet Company Floors
    Hand Tufted Carpets, Capital Carpet Company Capital Carpet Company Floors
    Hand Tufted Carpets, Capital Carpet Company Capital Carpet Company Floors
    +5
    Hand Tufted Carpets
    Hand Knotted Carpet, Capital Carpet Company Capital Carpet Company Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs Wool Red
    Hand Knotted Carpet, Capital Carpet Company Capital Carpet Company Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs Wool Metallic/Silver
    Hand Knotted Carpet, Capital Carpet Company Capital Carpet Company Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
    +2
    Hand Knotted Carpet
    Carpet & Floor Coverings, Capital Carpet Company Capital Carpet Company Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs Wool Brown
    Carpet & Floor Coverings, Capital Carpet Company Capital Carpet Company Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs Wool Brown
    Carpet & Floor Coverings, Capital Carpet Company Capital Carpet Company Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs Wool Black
    +16
    Carpet & Floor Coverings

    We have been in the Carpet Manufacturing & Export business since last 35 years.

    We have been doing Patch Carpets, Hand Knotted, Hand Tufted, Handloom (Single & Double back), Kelims, Nepali (7/18, 9/25, 10/36) along with the Shaggy and Flat Weaves.

    We also have a collection of Cotton, Hemp, Jute and Denim items and Braided Rugs as well.

    Since last few Years we have started producing Home furnishings items like Door Mats, Poufs in Kelims, Jutes, Braided, Durrie, Fur, Canvas etc.

    Services
    Manufacturer & Exporter of Handmade Carpets & Rugs
    Service areas
    • United States
    • United Kingdom
    • United Arab Emirates
    • China
    • Japan
    • France
    • Belguim
    Address
    Quazipur, Near Badi Masjid
    221401 Bhadohi
    India
    +91-9452561802 www.capitalcarpetcompany.com
