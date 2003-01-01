Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Shreya Bhimani Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Overview 8Projects (8) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (12)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Client Diaries, Shreya Bhimani Designs Shreya Bhimani Designs Commercial spaces
    Client Diaries, Shreya Bhimani Designs Shreya Bhimani Designs BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Client Diaries, Shreya Bhimani Designs Shreya Bhimani Designs Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Client Diaries
    Before - After, Shreya Bhimani Designs Shreya Bhimani Designs Modern dining room
    Before - After, Shreya Bhimani Designs Shreya Bhimani Designs Modern style bedroom
    Before - After, Shreya Bhimani Designs Shreya Bhimani Designs Modern bathroom
    +1
    Before - After
    Featured Project-2, Shreya Bhimani Designs Shreya Bhimani Designs Modern style bedroom
    Featured Project-2
    Featured 1, Shreya Bhimani Designs Shreya Bhimani Designs Kitchen units Wood
    Featured 1
    Teen's Room, Shreya Bhimani Designs Shreya Bhimani Designs Modern style bedroom
    Teen's Room
    An Eclectic Kitchen, Shreya Bhimani Designs Shreya Bhimani Designs Eclectic style kitchen Blue
    An Eclectic Kitchen
    Show all 8 projects

    Shreya Bhimani Designs, an Interior design and Styling studio based in Mumbai. With an extensive experience of more than 10 years in the Industry, Shreya has passed out from Rachana Sansad School of Interior Design.

    Before starting out as an independent practitioner, she has gained knowledge of design and project execution working with renowned architects in the industry for few years, she has also worked restoring the hotel after the tragic terror attack in Mumbai.

    Shreya believes in creating spaces, which embarks good energy apart from adding aesthetic and practical value to the space. She loves to custom make pieces that are unique to each of her projects. Shreya Bhimani Designs cater to -

    Design Consultation [Residential | Commercial | Hospitality] End to End service of

    Interior Project [Planning | Design | Execution]

    Space Styling

    Product and Style Shoots

    Soft Furnishing and Décor Consultation

    Services
    • Interior Design stylist Furniture and Product Designer Design consultation
    • Interior Design
    Service areas
    • MUMBAI
    • Mumbai
    • Maharashtra
    • India
    Address
    Worli
    400025 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-9820363235 www.shreyabhimanidesigns.com/home

    Reviews

    Meet Sampat Meet Sampat
    Shreya understand the space and the person living in that space very well. Her ideas are to the point and executed perfectly. She also is up to date with every latest style and technology. What I love about her the most is her sensibility to style a space keeping in mind her client.
    about 1 year ago
    Project date: November 2020
    Edit
    Neha Parekh Neha Parekh
    Shreya is an experienced and a talented designer. Through the entire process, she was welcoming of my suggestions but she also explained me the reasons for not using certain materials/colors for our home renovation. Loved that about her. Very knowledgeable!
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: January 2019
    Edit
    jash.pithadia14
    It was a pleasure having someone like Shreya to work with. Needed her help for some makeover at home. She came up with really good ideas to make a small space not look very cramped up and that's what I loved the most about her work. She puts her heart into her work and that is clearly reflected in the final result.
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: March 2018
    Edit
    Show all 12 reviews
      Add SEO element