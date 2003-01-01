Shreya Bhimani Designs, an Interior design and Styling studio based in Mumbai. With an extensive experience of more than 10 years in the Industry, Shreya has passed out from Rachana Sansad School of Interior Design.

Before starting out as an independent practitioner, she has gained knowledge of design and project execution working with renowned architects in the industry for few years, she has also worked restoring the hotel after the tragic terror attack in Mumbai.

Shreya believes in creating spaces, which embarks good energy apart from adding aesthetic and practical value to the space. She loves to custom make pieces that are unique to each of her projects. Shreya Bhimani Designs cater to -

Design Consultation [Residential | Commercial | Hospitality] End to End service of

Interior Project [Planning | Design | Execution]

Space Styling

Product and Style Shoots

Soft Furnishing and Décor Consultation