Hi there,

I AM EXPERT IN 3D DESIGNING, ARCHITECTURAL WORK, MEP DESIGNS, STRUCTURAL DESIGNS, ILLUSTRATION, COVER DESIGNS, GRAPHICS, 2 D and 3 d ANIMATIONS, REALISTIC 3D RENDERINGS, 360 DEGREE INTERACTIVE ROTATION

. I am running my own designing company. I am sharing few links of my work, I am sure that you will like it. Please come on PM so that we can discuss further. I have a great team to work on projects. We are team of Architects, Interior designers and 3D designers. We established in 2010, since then have successfully completed number of projects round the globe. We are in search for clients who are willing for their 3D projects and animation including walk through to be done. I am attaching few of our work we did recently, I am sure that you will like it. Waiting for your positive response

+ 9 1 - 9 0 1 5 9 9 7 0 9 8 s k y p e - m u k t i. a g a r w a l64