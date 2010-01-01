Your browser is out-of-date.

unlimteddesigns
Interior Designers & Decorators in Noida
Reviews (1)
Projects

    • Work, unlimteddesigns unlimteddesigns
    Work, unlimteddesigns unlimteddesigns
    Work, unlimteddesigns unlimteddesigns
    +112
    Work
    Oasis hotel, unlimteddesigns unlimteddesigns Classic style houses Copper/Bronze/Brass White
    Oasis hotel

    Hi there,

    I AM EXPERT IN 3D DESIGNING, ARCHITECTURAL WORK, MEP DESIGNS, STRUCTURAL DESIGNS, ILLUSTRATION, COVER DESIGNS, GRAPHICS, 2 D and 3 d ANIMATIONS, REALISTIC 3D RENDERINGS, 360 DEGREE INTERACTIVE ROTATION 

    . I am running my own designing company. I am sharing few links of my work, I am sure that you will like it. Please come on PM so that we can discuss further. I have a great team to work on projects. We are team of Architects, Interior designers and 3D designers. We established in 2010, since then have successfully completed number of projects round the globe. We are in search for clients who are willing for their 3D projects and animation including walk through to be done. I am attaching few of our work we did recently, I am sure that you will like it. Waiting for your positive response

    + 9 1 - 9 0 1 5 9 9 7 0 9 8  s k y p e - m u k t i. a g a r w a l64

    Services
    • 3d designing
    • ARCHITECTURAL WORK
    • MEP DESIGNS
    • structural designs
    • illustration
    • COVER DESIGNS
    • graphics
    • 2 D and 3 d ANIMATIONS
    • REALISTIC 3D RENDERINGS
    • 360 DEGREE INTERACTIVE ROTATION
    Service areas
    • Noida
    Address
    F-308, Amrapali silicon city
    201301 Noida
    India
    +91-9015997098 unlimteddesigns.sitemantic.com

    Reviews

    Sumit Tiwari
    Fake reviews on facebook by owners themselves rating their own business as 5 star. I wasted 50 days of my project where 20 days went in negotiation & after accepting project and its 50% payment, the designer quit the project and said she will refund full payment (i have it in written on my email). Then after wasting 10 more days for refund itself for which i had to remind her literally 5-6 times, she was adamant to give only 50% of payment made for absolutely no work done + quitting project midway. After legal notice warning, i got my payment back. And my whole project got delayed just bcoz i put trust in this designer ! Better check anyone else & make sure u take in written that they will complete ur project otherwise u will be left hanging like me asking for my own money back & unnecessary headache !!
    over 4 years ago
    Project date: August 2017
