De FACTO stands for design factory. The company was founded in the year 2004 by a group of like minded architects who believed in the practice of engaging themselves with all kinds of spatial experiences within diverse built and non-built environments. With this focus at the core of its principles, our company has been carrying out work in the areas of Architecture, Interior design, Hospitality, Retail and Exhibition Design. In the duration of this journey, we have collaborated and partnered with various distinguished individuals from other design disciplines in an effort to constantly provide our clients with better solutions. De FACTO has seamlessly integrated all aspects related to design and delivery, Continuously striving to achieve excellence in practice.