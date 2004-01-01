Your browser is out-of-date.

DeFACTO Architects
Architects in Mumbai
Reviews (0)
    • Atulyam - The Spa, DeFACTO Architects DeFACTO Architects
    Atulyam - The Spa, DeFACTO Architects DeFACTO Architects
    Atulyam - The Spa, DeFACTO Architects DeFACTO Architects
    +8
    Atulyam - The Spa
    Cube House, DeFACTO Architects DeFACTO Architects
    Cube House, DeFACTO Architects DeFACTO Architects
    Cube House, DeFACTO Architects DeFACTO Architects
    +10
    Cube House
    Office for LIEBHERR INDIA LTD, DeFACTO Architects DeFACTO Architects
    Office for LIEBHERR INDIA LTD, DeFACTO Architects DeFACTO Architects
    Office for LIEBHERR INDIA LTD, DeFACTO Architects DeFACTO Architects
    +10
    Office for LIEBHERR INDIA LTD
    Bridge House, DeFACTO Architects DeFACTO Architects
    Bridge House, DeFACTO Architects DeFACTO Architects
    Bridge House, DeFACTO Architects DeFACTO Architects
    +5
    Bridge House

    De FACTO stands for design factory. The company was founded in the year 2004 by a group of like minded architects who believed in the practice of engaging themselves with all kinds of spatial experiences within diverse built and non-built environments. With this focus at the core of its principles, our company has been carrying out work in the areas of Architecture, Interior design, Hospitality, Retail and Exhibition Design. In the duration of this journey, we have collaborated and partnered with various distinguished individuals from other design disciplines in an effort to constantly provide our clients with better solutions. De FACTO has seamlessly integrated all aspects related to design and delivery, Continuously striving to achieve excellence in practice.

    Services
    Architect, Interior Designer, and Landscape Designer
    Service areas
    MUMBAI
    Company awards
    IAB Young Designers Award 2015
    Address
    A/1, First Floor, Dimple Apts, Prabhat Colony, Santacruz East
    400055 Mumbai
    India
    +91-2226112360 defactoarchitects.com
