SOLE DISTRIBUTORS FOR :

EVERSHINE APPLIANCES PVT LTD - PRODUCT: BRAND OLIVE - MODULAR KITCHEN ACCESSORIES AND SEVERAL KINDS OF HARDWARE.

TAB INTERIOR PRODUCT PVT LTD - PRODUCT : CABINET HANDLES, KNOBS, GLASS DOOR HANDLES, PULL HANDLES.

LaRa CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES - LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE - PRODUCT : NATURAL & INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS FOR A CLEANER ENVIRONMENT : SMASH TRASH AND NAP SMASH. TIMEX BOND INDUSTRIES PVT LTD - ALIMINIUM COMPOSITE PANELS - EXCLISIVE SERIES - BRING THE HARMONY INTO YOUR DECORS WITH THE NEW WOODEN, STONE & MARBLE SERIES , AS WELL AS ALL PLAIN COLOUR AVAILABLE IN TIMEX SMART - 3MM & 4MM, TIMEX DECOR - 3MM, TIMEX BOND - 3MM & 4MM, TIMEX STRONG - 4MM,