Design Square is a firm that offers residential &; commercial services in Architectural Design, Interior Design, and Landscape Design with Vastu friendly architecture. At the heart of this organization is a team of the most talented and dedicated architects making use of the most advanced technology available to architects in India and provide comprehensive services in Architectural Design, Interior Design, Landscape Consultancy, Town Planning, Structural Design etc along with the Valuation of Properties (Valuer for land & Buildings) and other Allied Services like Drawings for Approval from Concerned Municipal Corporations, Development Authorities and Awas Avom Vikash Parishad, Town planning departments etc.